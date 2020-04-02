Amid COVID-19 crisis, vulnerable senior citizens disregard social distancing for pensions

By Shaquawn Gill

In spite of the ‘social distancing’ precautions advised by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in light of the deadly novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), senior citizens yesterday gathered in clusters at post offices across the country to collect their pensions.

Senior citizens are among those identified as most vulnerable to the virus, which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide. Guyana recorded its fourth COVID-19 death last night.

As photos of the long lines of seniors were shared on social media yesterday, the authorities reminded that pensioners can uplift their monies on any day of the month and they can also authorise relatives to uplift the funds. Pensions become payable on the first day of every month.