NIS launches alphabetised system for pension payments

As a consequence of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) has implemented a series of new measures including an alphabetized system for the distribution of pensions.

During visits to a few of the post offices in the city yesterday, Stabroek News observed that tents were in the compounds of a number of post offices to provide shelter to many of the senior citizens present so that they would not have to be crowded in line waiting to be served. In addition to this, chairs were strategically placed under the tents to provide seating and also avoid a clustering of the pensioners.