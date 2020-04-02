Man who died from COVID-19 got no response from hotline – sister -sought oxygen supply equipment prior to death

Jermaine Ifill, who died on Tuesday from the COVID-19 virus, got no response from the state hotline after reporting his symptoms and made several attempts to acquire a non-rebreather mask and an oxygen tank while in institutional isolation just prior to his death.

A non-rebreather mask enables the delivery of high concentrations of oxygen and is recommended for use in patients who are critically ill. The non-rebreather mask Ifill utilised was reportedly one for a child.

The reason for him seeking an oxygen tank was not clear and Chief Executive Officer of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), George Lewis, declined to speak when contacted yesterday by Stabroek News. Attempts to contact other health officials were unsuccessful.