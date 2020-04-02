Private sector lambastes govt’s handling of COVID-19 crisis

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) is unimpressed with the current government’s management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The PSC in a release on Tuesday disclosed that after President David Granger informed the nation of the appointment of a National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) headed by Prime Minister (PM), Moses Nagamootoo, to respond to the Corona Virus, COVID-19 pandemic, the PM issued a statement setting out the mandate for the Task Force. The statement is purported to have said that the Task Force is to “coordinate and oversee the measures being taken by various front-line agencies and to give these agencies, especially our health workers, the support they need.”

Subsequent to the establishment of the Task Force, the PSC stated, it was invited in writing by the Secretariat of the COVID-19 National Task Force, to participate in the Task Force to which the Commission responded by “immediately” appointing a representative.