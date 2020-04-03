President Granger and Justice Singh must show moral leadership and courage and let the ballots be counted

Dear Editor,

I direct this letter to President David Granger and the Chair of GECOM Justice Claudette Singh.

My Dear Excellency President David Granger and Justice Claudette Singh, Chairperson of GECOM, Guyana

Do fair and just – Please count the ballots in the fullness of light!

At this challenging moment in Guyana’s history, with election results still to be transparently declared a month after the event and one that is exacerbated by the global, threatening pandemic of this time (COVID-19), I urge you to be fair and just in treating with the election results, 2020.

Since March 2nd there have been moments in time when this would have been possible and much anticipated, but alas, the good name of Guyana has been besmirched nationally, regionally and internationally, as this has not been done.

As I compellingly write today, April 2nd 2020, this may be another opportunity to demonstrate the character of your leadership. In the four elapsed weeks since the elections, the people of Guyana have been subjugated to constitutional legality from our leaders in office, from many eminent lawyers and the courts. Some can be applauded for this.

But where is the morality of leadership that will not allow for the simplest of things viz: Recount of the ballots cast in the full light of the day if not for all ten Regions (as nine Regions do not appear in dispute) but for Region Four only – Demerara-Mahaica?

This wish has been expressed by our CARICOM leaders, eminently led by PM Mia Mottley of Barbados, echoed by friendly countries globally and most importantly agreed to by yourself Mr President and Chair of GECOM.

The High Court of Guyana has now cleared the legality for this. Now please show moral leadership and courage and do the right and just thing today. We must all be reminded of Benjamin Franklin’s wise words, “It takes many good deeds to build a good reputation and only one bad one to lose it”. Leadership is often a testing time for all of us but our morality of integrity, accountability, humility and fairness among other values must be our compass, steering our decision making. The country and the world looks to your fair and transparent leadership in this matter today.

Mr. President, we share a common bond, educated in great schools of leadership – the venerable Queen’s College of Georgetown and the esteemed regional University of the West Indies. We were schooled in problem solving and critical thinking, all driven by the search for truth. Very simply therefore, count the ballots in the open and then let the truth and only the truth be known. This will solve the impasse that we face.

With humility, I wish you can both be reminded by Psalm 26:4-5 “I do not sit with men of falsehood nor do I consort with hypocrites. I hate the assembly of evil doers and I will not sit with the wicked.” Show your leadership, discard the evil doers as they know who they are.

Mr. President, national elections are crucial for a nation’s future governance and direction. But like any contest, you lose some and win some. Guyana has witnessed this before and will witness this again. But take heart from current US Presidential Candidate Senator Bernie Sanders, “Election days come and go but the struggle of the people to create a government which represents all of us and not just the 1% – a government based upon the principles of economic, social, racial and environmental justice, that struggle continues.” Be assured, we are in this together.

Mr. President, Madam Chairperson, please do the fair and just thing. Please count the ballots in the fullness of light as this must be your legacy. “The integrity of the upright guides them but the crookedness of the treacherous destroys them.” (Proverbs 11:3)

I thank you for urgent consideration.

Yours faithfully,

Professor Clement K Sankat

President, University of Belize;

Former Principal and Pro- Vice Chancellor, UWI St. Augustine, Trinidad and Tobago