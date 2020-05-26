Aide Memoire binds Claudette Singh and GECOM to a declaration based solely on the recount

Dear Editor,

I refer to a letter of Monday, May 25 by Kit Nascimento (`If David Granger’s character and good name is in question he has only himself to blame’) in the Stabroek News. Mr. Nascimento is unarguably the most capable media/public relations individual in Guyana and has been so for decades. Indeed, if age has done anything to him, it is that it has made him more formidable and fearsome. One takes him on at their peril. I was not at all surprised therefore, at the robustness of his response to the demand by the Ministry of the Presidency seeking an apology for the contents of the letter. They got more, much more than they had bargained for.

Historian David Granger would have been well aware of some of the famous clashes Nascimento has had with previous presidents. Granger knows too the words “who can libel Burnham” in the Dayclean of the WPA we all used to admire and respect. Granger would therefore be well advised not to take the bait and try to sue Nascimento. He would regret it.

Like many of us who have lived through or migrated from Guyana to escape the terrifying years of Burnham, Rabbi Washington and the House of Israel, the unbroken sequence of rigged elections, a destroyed economy, food shortages and incompetence on a grand scale, Nascimento is clearly determined that his vote must be counted and fears the return to those dark days. This is theft from him of a basic human right and Granger’s conduct makes him an integral part of that scheme. Nascimento was an observer at the March 2 elections and witnessed first-hand how Mingo and Volda Lawrence put their signatures to a fraudulent document which Keith Lowenfield accepted and elevated and to which David Granger, Vincent Alexander and Joseph Harmon, all men of integrity, honesty and decency, shut their ears, eyes and mouths and I suppose, their conscience. Instead, this group wants Granger to be declared by Claudette Singh as President on a fraud. Having said that however, I wish to take issue with Nascimento on a small but in my view highly significant statement in his letter, to wit “Ms. Singh does not necessarily have to recognise the recount…“ In this regard, I respectfully refer Mr. Nascimento to the Aide Memoire signed by Granger, Jagdeo and the CARICOM Secretary General. More for the benefit of readers than for Mr. Nascimento, here are the three operative points set out in that document:

• “That a total recount of all ballots from all electoral districts in Regions 1 to 10 would take place urgently (emphasis theirs) in accordance with the Constitution, the applicable law and the judgement of the court issued by Roxane George Chief Justice (ag.) on Wednesday 11th of March 2020.

• “That the high-level team would supervise the recount under the auspices of GECOM and would not engage themselves in the actual counting of ballots. Their presence is to ensure that the recount is done in a free, fair, transparent and credible manner”; and critically

• “To abide by the outcome of a fair and transparent process for the recount.”

Clearly bullet point three binds Claudette Singh and GECOM to a declaration based solely on the recount. Granger and Claudette Singh cannot be so incapable as to not understand plain English. The Aide Memoire is not just a piece of paper to be ignored at will. It has democratic, constitutional and international law implications. Granger is infamous for double and multiple speak and for serial violations of the country’s Constitution and other laws. This is not a circus to amuse and deceive Guyanese.

Any attempt by Claudette Singh to violate the Constitution, the applicable law and the judgment of the court issued by Roxane George Chief Justice (ag.) on Wednesday 11th of March 2020, and by Granger to circumvent this Aide Memoire would have consequences far more grave than their reputations.

Yours faithfully,

Christopher Ram