Only a few Texila students will take exams on campus

Dear Editor,

Greetings from Texila American University!

We would like to clarify the information published on 23rd May 2020, in the letter column of your newspaper with the title `Texila has set on-campus exams for June 3rd’.

Since the beginning of the COVID-2019 pandemic, Texila American University has switched the mode of the delivery of courses from campus-based classes to online classes from 15 March, 2020 through an online platform.

Students of Texila adapted to the online classes and we have received encouraging feedback from parents and active participation among the students.

Our examinations are conducted online and students can take the exams online from their residence provided that they have a fair internet connection and their computer meets the requirements of the online examination system. In case of the very few students who may occasionally face technical issues with their internet or computers at home, they can opt to take the exam in the computer lab on campus, which is subject to approval only on exceptional cases provided they strictly maintain social distancing, wear masks, do not exhibit COVID-related symptoms, etc., and only if they fully ensure adherence to national guidelines on COVID-19 precautions.

We are also closely following the development of international institutions and interim and future education needs through the Texila COVID-19 Task Force. The Texila COVID-19 Task Force also organises COVID-19 Panel Discussions with experts from reputable organizations and institutions in educating the students and staff on COVID-19 queries and precautions.

Yours faithfully,

Sreebalakumar

Assistant Registrar – Operations

Texila American University