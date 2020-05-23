Texila has set on-campus exams for June 3rd

Dear Editor,

The world is currently in a lockdown owing to the Global Pandemic of COVID-19. You would expect medical institutions to follow all the protocols in ensuring the spread of this virus is limited. Is this the case for Texila University?

The Ministry of Public Health has issued a mandatory shutdown which is coming to an end on June 3rd (there is no renewal as of yet). Texila yesterday issued an email to commence final exams on June 3rd and requiring students to come to campus. On June 3rd those exams will be in breach of the protocols set out by the ministry. These exams are set to take place in an enclosed room, with no social distancing.

Editor I am appealing to the administration to rethink this decision, set an example as a medical institution. Yester-day, the University of Guyana Transi-tional Management Committee issued a statement that said that there is no definite date for a return to face to face, and “a return to campus before the end of June is not envisaged at this time.” All the universities in North America are preparing for an online fall semester. Why is Texila ready to force us back on campus from June 3rd? The administration should take some cues from the other institutions and move the semester online.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)