Reining in the Brazilian President

Dear Editor,

I am wondering if regional bodies like UNASUR of which Brazil is a member (hope I got that right) and other countries who are members of regional agencies and bodies (OAS?) cannot demand or bring some pressure to bear on the President of that country to rein him in and get him to accept the Coronavirus is a fact of life?

The daily figures of persons infected and who have died is just alarming but the President is unperturbed. Two health ministers resigned in a matter of weeks.

Countries, like Guyana, with shared borders with Brazil would have a legitimate case to plead to agencies both international (WHO) and regional for Brazil and particularly its President to act responsibly as a member of nations of the world.

Editor, I am just wondering.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed