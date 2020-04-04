Nine lose home in Belle West fire

A Belle West family of nine homeless lost their home and were left counting millions in losses after a fire on Thursday.

The house belonging to Julie Yipsam and her family at Lot 1386 Phase Two, Belle West, Canal Number Two, went up in flames shortly before 12 pm on Thursday after a fire, believed to be of electrical origin, started in the ceiling of one of the three bedrooms.

“I was in the kitchen dishing out food. I gave everybody food. My daughter was in the room at the time then my sister-in-law gone in the room and then she run out and tell me smoke coming from the ceiling. I tell everybody in the house to run out and don’t wait, then I start calling for all of my neighbours,” Yipsam recounted.