Clarke implores Guyanese to flex muscles against COVID-19 pandemic

Guyana’s top muscleman, Kerwin Clarke is imploring on his fellow Guyanese to take all necessary steps to flex their muscles against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a telephone interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday, the five-time Mr. Guyana and two-time CAC Gold medalist spoke on how he is staying in shape while gyms are closed and then gave some tips on how to combat the deadly virus.

Clarke noted that along with social distancing, a clean environment and keeping a fit and healthy body, a strong immune system is the best defense against COVID-19 which to date has claimed four lives locally and more than 50,000 across the globe.