A Timehri father of one was fatally stabbed yesterday following an altercation with several others.

The dead man has been identified as Lawrence Raymond Benjamin, 24, of Ice House Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Stabroek News was told that the man was found in a sitting position on a chair at a shop which is in close proximity to the airport. The police believe the stabbing occurred at around 9.45 yesterday morning.