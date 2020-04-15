Suspects to be charged with Timehri man’s murder

The two suspects who were arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Timehri, East Bank Demerara resident Lawrence Raymond Benjamin, are expected to be charged with murder today.

Police Commander of Region Four ‘B’ Kurleigh Simon yesterday told Stabroek News that the men will be charged based on legal advice obtained.

The suspects, who were arrested last Thursday, have reportedly confessed their involvement in the crime. The police had said that they were apprehended based on a collaborative effort between three policing divisions.