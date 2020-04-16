Two remanded over murder of Timehri man

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison after they were charged with the murder of Timehri, East Bank Demerara resident, Lawrence Raymond Benjamin who was stabbed to death more than a week ago.

Winston Long, 22, a farmer and Jeremy Small, 19, a labourer, both of Timehri Base Road, ECD appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court.

They were charged jointly with the murder of Benjamin which took place on April 15th.

The duo was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison until May 25th.

The suspects were arrested last Thursday.

The police had said that they were apprehended based on a collaborative effort among three policing divisions.

Benjamin, 24, of Ice House Road, Timehri, was found dead on April 5, with two stab wounds to left side of his neck and ribs at a shop near the airport.

The police had said that Benjamin was last seen alive on the morning of April 4 by his mother. Before he left, he reportedly told her that she would cry for him.

Benjamin’s sister had previously told Stabroek News that the details leading to her brother’s death were unclear as she was told many different stories.

She had stated that she was told that Benjamin was attacked by three boys over cannabis.

The woman had further stated that she saw videos of her brother after he was stabbed where it looked like he was gasping for air as he was bleeding. She had said that while her brother was known to have quarrels with persons, he did not deserve such a gruesome death.