Two suspects arrested in stabbing death of Timehri father

Two suspects were recently arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Timehri father of one.

Lawrence Raymond Benjamin, 24, of Ice House Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, was last Sunday found dead with two stab wounds to left side of his neck and ribs at a shop which is in close proximity to the airport.

Police had previously said that the motive for the stabbing was not yet determined even as they were working to have suspects apprehended. On Thursday, information received from the police stated that two suspects had been arrested.