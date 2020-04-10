Courts donates bus for COVID-19 response team

Courts Guyana yesterday donated a bus to support the efforts of the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Team.

Deputy Director of Health Emergency Operations Dr. Leston Payne, who received the donation on behalf of the ministry, said that it will aid in their efforts to contain and minimise the spread of the deadly virus.

He confirmed that the ministry’s intention is to use the donation to boost the response time of the “Rapid Response Team,” which he said is responsible for the transporting of individuals who need to be tested.