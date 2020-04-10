Death of Colonel Lewis from COVID-19 triggers contact tracing

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has engaged its sister ministry, Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to begin a contact tracing exercise pertaining to several of its workers, who would have come into contact with veteran engineer, Colonel John Percy Leon Lewis.

Lewis popularly called ‘Uncle John’ 77, passed away on Tuesday night after he began displaying severe symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A test later confirmed he was positive for COVID-19.

Lewis was working as a supervisory engineer for consultancy firm Egist in collaboration with SRKN Engineering on the road project.