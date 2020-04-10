Several quarantined persons to go home – Health minister

A number of persons who were once in institutional quarantine are now cleared to go home as a meeting was held to discuss the use of various medications to treat persons with COVID-19.

This was disclosed during the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence’s daily COVID-19 update yesterday, where she spoke on the situation in Guyana. The minister stated that the number of confirmed positive cases remain at 37 while some 152 persons have been tested so far with 115 of those tests returning negative results. As of Thursday, the COVID-19 hotlines received approximately 1,701 calls.

According to Lawrence, the number of persons in institutional quarantine has decreased from 27 now to 11, while it was noted that the number of persons in institutional isolation has also decreased by 3 as it moved from 30 down to 27. The number of deaths as a result of COVID-19 remains at 6, the Minister said, adding that four persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit with one of those persons in critical condition.