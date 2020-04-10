GPSU condemns transport discrimination against health workers

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has condemned the actions of public transportation operators, who since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Guyana, have been discriminating against healthcare workers.

In a press release yesterday, the GPSU said that the executive council of the Union is offended by the attitude displayed by some operators of public transportation in the country to healthcare workers, more specifically nurses. The union noted that since the virus has been declared a global pandemic, healthcare workers have been on the frontline battling the contagion and as such assistance should be given to ensure that they arrive at work on time to provide the relevant services that they do.