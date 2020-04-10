Private sector commission maintains total vote count unnecessary

The Private Sector Com-mission (PSC) is doubling down on its position that a vote recount confined to District 4 is sufficient and to include the other nine Districts is unnecessary and unreasonably prolongs the declaration of the elections results from the March 2nd polls.

In a release on Wednesday, the PSC responded to the criticisms it faced from the APNU+AFC et al regarding the position it has taken on the logic of confining any recount to District 4 instead of returning to a recount including the other nine Districts.

The Commission pointed out that the conduct and tabulation of the votes were never disputed in any of the other nine Districts up to the time when the Returning Officer for District 4, Clairmont Mingo, along with Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield, and Deputy Chief Election Officer, Roxanne Myers, “delivered a fraudulent result, observed and condemned by all of the Local and International Observers and the Diplomatic Community.”