Suspect in Cuban butcher murder case apprehended

Approximately six weeks after investigators were able to identify a suspect in the murder of Cuban butcher, Ofredis Duarte Campos, he has been apprehended by police.

This was confirmed last night by Commander of Region 4(A) Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore.

Azore told Stabroek News that the suspect was apprehended two days ago and during interrogation confessed to playing a part in the murder. He however told investigators that he was not the one who pulled the trigger and implicated another man, who he said had been murdered some time ago.