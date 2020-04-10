Trinidad cops raid COVID party in St. Ann’s

(Trinidad Guardian) Mere hours after he warned the public against hosting COVID parties, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith led a group of officers into St Ann’s where they shut down such a party at Alicia’s Guest House in Coblentz Gardens.

Griffith and his officers raided the establishment just after midnight Friday where they detained over 20 people.

Initial reports suggest at least 10 women, several of whom are said to be Venezuelan and one minor were among those detained.

Earlier on Thursday, Griffith said the police had received information of some citizens planning COVID parties for the long Easter weekend. However, he warned against this since they could spread the virus, adding the police would shut down any such activity and charge those involved.