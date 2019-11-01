Police raid mansion of well-known Trinidad businesman

(Trinidad Express) Police are searching the home of businessman Patrick Aboud Jr.

The raid began before daybreak and was led by officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

As of 10.30a.m. the search was still ongoing.

The target was Aboud’s sprawling home at Flood Street, St Clair.

The officers came with a drone and a drug sniffer dog. Some officers climbed the front fence. Others got in through a side gate built into the high walls.

The mansion is located in one of the most exclusive areas of St Clair, where the affluent and diplomats live, and where many of the embassies are located.

Officers searched the interior of the house and went through an annex.

Also searched was a freight container on the compound.

A police photographer was called to the house.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith came to the scene at around 9.30a.m. and was briefed by his officers.

This is the third high profile raid conducted by SORT officers recently.

On October 21, police raided an apartment complex at Lady Chancellor Heights, St Ann’s, and detained 22 women and 20 men.

One man was later charged with weapons possession offences.

A week before, SORT offices raided the compound of the Transformed Life Ministries in Arouca and removed 69 “clients”. No one has been charged with any offence.

Griffith said he wanted to thank citizens for helping the police with the recent crime fighting successes.

“We need the information. If I get the information, we can turn it into successful operations” he said.



He named the St Clair residence as belonging to Patrick Aboud Jr.

“ We got intelligence through members of the public, information leading to potential illegal activity.”

He said the relevant warrant was acquired, and SORT responded.

Grriffith told the media that he had a message for wrong doers.

“No matter who your area, wherever you are, if it is you break the law, we will be coming after you”.

He said there had been 27 death threats against him.

He said that there were at least four or five “where there was a clear and present danger that there was clinical operation planned to assassinate me” He said he would not be deterred.