Battered, decomposed body found in barrel

The battered, decomposing body of a woman, suspected to be that of a Corentyne housewife, was found in a barrel in a trench at R and S Street, Belvedere Village, Corentyne, sometime yesterday morning.

The body, which bore visible marks of violence, was found around 9 am in a blue plastic barrel, which was partly submerged in the trench. The victim, who was clad in a green and white striped dress, was discovered with a bedsheet wrapped tightly around her neck. Additionally, marks of violence were noticed around the woman’s left eye, stomach, left shoulder, left hand and left leg.

The body is presently at Bailey’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.