Four in custody, search ongoing for others after Republic Park home invasion

Four persons, including the driver of the gateway car used in last Friday’s home invasion at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD), where a businessman and his family were robbed of over $1 million in cash and gold jewellery, remain in police custody as the probe continues, Regional Commander Kurleigh Simon has said.
Contacted for an update yesterday, Simon informed Stabroek News that the investigation remains active and the police are seeking legal advice on the way forward. In the meantime, he said stringent efforts are being made to apprehend other suspects.