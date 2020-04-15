Significant increase seen in COVID-19 testing

The number of persons tested in Guyana for the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) has increased significantly over the previous eight days, during which time confirmed cases have risen to 48.

In an update yesterday, the Ministry of Public Health reported that the number of positive cases as of April 14th increased by one to 48. As a result, the number of persons within institutional isolation has also increased by one, moving from 33 to 34.

The number of persons who are currently hospitalised in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) remained the same, while the number of persons in institutional quarantine moved from 19 to 21.