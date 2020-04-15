It was Mr Lowenfield, Mr Mingo and others from GECOM who birthed us this mess

Dear Editor,

I write with respect to Mr. Tacuma Ogunseye’s admonishment (Stabroek News 2020.04.14) that critics and letter writers owe Mr. Lowenfield and senior members of GECOM an apology for their “uninformed criticisms (….) and the vicious ridicule” of his recount plan. Lest he forget, may I remind Mr. Ogunseye that it was Mr. Lowenfield, Mr. Mingo and senior members of GECOM’s administration that birthed us this mess.

As such, it would be instructive if Mr. Ogunseye could use his moral suasion and get Mr. Lowenfield to produce, and make public, the Statements of Poll (SOPs) for Regional District 4 which should be in his possession. After this is done, critics and self- righteous letter writers will be in a position to determine whether apologies are, in fact, in order. I eagerly await said publication of the SOPs.

Yours faithfully,

Kowlasar Misir