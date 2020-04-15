John Lewis showed respect to all the players

Dear Editor,

The sad news I received of the passing of John Lewis was a shock to me and all who knew him, John was well liked by the Rugby World, he conducted his life off and on the field with respect and fairness to all who knew and played against him. John was one of the original members of the All Blacks Rugby Club, the Club was founded in the late 60’s to the mid 70’s. John played a big part in our success, as his Club and National Captain he showed respect to all the players, he was fair in his opinions and never got into the politics of the club, for all the All Blacks players John played with we offer our condolences to the family on the passing of Juliette and John Lewis. My thoughts are with you.

In this photo John Lewis is second from left in the back row.

Yours faithfully

John Caldeira

Vancouver, Canada