Dick suggests virtual psychosocial support for athletes during COVID – 19 lockdown

Junior National Table Tennis Coach Dwain Dick is calling on the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and other related sports bodies to provide virtual psychosocial support for athletes who may be physiologically affected by the impact of the Coronavirus.

Dick mooted the idea in response to questions posed by Stabroek Sports on how sports federations can remain relevant during this period of uncertainty.

“I would’ve liked to see the GOA, NSC and the national federations playing a more active role in terms of athlete support; taking this time to publicly reassure athletes through virtual seminars or meetings by giving advice, guidance, and direction, especially to the younger athletes,” he suggested.