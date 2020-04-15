Tennis isn’t going anywhere, safety first – lawn tennis VP

First-vice president of the Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA), Cristy Campbell, isn’t at all worried about the short-term impact of the ongoing global pandemic on the sport locally.

Campbell, during a brief interview with Stabroek Sports, stated that tennis will surely be around after the pandemic is wrestled under control and that surviving its wrath is the ultimate focus at the moment.

“Tennis isn’t going anywhere. It has been around from time immemorial to all of us and will be after. Survival is of utmost importance during these crucial times,” she said.