Two men charged over Republic Park home invasion

Two men were yesterday remanded to prison while another was released on $75,000 bail after they were charged in relation to last Friday’s home invasion at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD), where a businessman and his family were robbed of over $1 million in cash and gold jewellery.

Godfrey Lynch also known as `Follower’, 25, of Lot 54 Fifth Street, Alberttown and Anthony Johnson called `Big Life’, 20, of Lot 89 Second Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara were charged with two counts of armed robbery committed on businessman Ryan Rajmangal and his nephew Nicholas Prince at Lot 335 Republic Gardens, EBD.

The duo denied the allegation when they appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond/ Grove Magistrate’s Court.