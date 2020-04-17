COVID-19 forces indefinite suspension of IPL

MUMBAI, India, CMC – West Indies T20 superstars contracted to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year will have to wait for their big pay day, with the 2020 season officially suspended until further notice due to growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yesterday confirmed the suspension of the 13th edition of the league which features the leading Caribbean T20 specialists, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown here would be extended to May 3.

“Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended until further notice,” the BCCI said in a release.

“The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and, as such, the BCCI along with the franchise owners, broadcasters and sponsors and all the stakeholders acknowledge the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

The 2020 season of the IPL was scheduled to get underway on March 29 with eight franchise teams, but was initially suspended until April 15 after a 21-day lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19 went into effect here.

A new date for the start of the IPL is yet to be determined.

“BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies,” the Board said.

As of Thursday, India had 12,759 cases of COVID-19, including 423 deaths.

Among the West Indies players contracted to various franchises in the IPL are white-ball captain Kieron Pollard, veteran opener Chris Gayle, left-handers Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer, all-rounders Andre Russell, Keemo Paul, Dwayne Bravo and Fabian Allen, fast bowlers Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas, and off-spinner Sunil Narine.

Franchises pay players depending on their appearances during the league, so if there are no matches, then players will not get their salaries.

Meanwhile, Reuters yesterday reported that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has offered to host the tournament.

“It looks like Sri Lanka will be clear of the coronavirus before India,” SLC president Shammi Silva told Reuters in Colombo.

“If so, we can host the tournament here. We will be writing to the Indian cricket board soon,” he added, according to Reuters.

Indian media speculated on a possible window for the IPL in September-October, before this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The uncertainty is a big setback, particularly for the 62 cricketers bought for a collective US$18.34 million at the players’ auction in December.

Australian Pat Cummins became the IPL’s most expensive overseas buy ever when the Kolkata Knight Riders paid a staggering US$2.18 million for the fast bowler in the auction in Kolkata.