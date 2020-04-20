GCAA incensed at reports that aircraft operators have hiked fares

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Saturday said that it will be investigating reports that local aircraft operators have hiked fares for passengers and cargo in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the GCAA quoted its Director General Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field as saying that the development is “unconscionable and unscrupulous” given the prevailing health pandemic.

GCAA said that in the formulation of Directives restricting international flights, the GCAA was very conscious of the need for consignments to be transported to various hinterland locations especially those inaccessible by water or road and hence there is no restriction in cargo flights.