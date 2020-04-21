Two dead, one critical after Bagotstown crash

Two young men died, while another is now hospitalised in a critical condition after the car they were travelling in crashed along the Bagotstown Public Road on Sunday night.

Dead are Courtney Marcus, 19, of Lot 11 Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, and Ronaldo Simmons, 20, of Lot 15 Azore Street, Peter’s Hall. The other occupant of the vehicle, Steven Roberts, 29, of Lot 387 McDavid Street, Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, is hospitalised and is said to be in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospi-tal Corporation (GPHC).

Surveillance footage from near the accident site indicates that the crash occurred at 9.43 PM.