Mr Granger has let down all of Guyana

Dear Editor,

As each day goes by Guyana and Guyanese regress deeper and deeper into limbo. I like many, see no point in the shameful charade which the PNC, APNU/AFC and GECOM have subjected us to.

There is nothing good to come out of this tangled web of corruption while all the recent talk and hopefulness of a better place is being dashed as each day passes by. One must question with bitter disgust the calibre of ruthlessness the incumbent has come up with to hold on to governance against the will of the people.

To use one of Freddy Kissoon’s famous terms, the “asininities” are beyond the understanding of even the averagely educated person.

Mr. David Granger, a person I once considered upright and of unquestionable character has not only let me down but all of Guyana. I was in full support of the AFC and even helped in their early campaign. When Mr David Granger was being promoted as leader of the PNC I wrote to him supporting and offering to help wherever I could as I felt that his leadership and the high moral positions I thought he represented would change the tarnished face of the PNC and that he would be instrumental in mending our ethnic political division.

The formation of the APNU and later the coalition with the AFC gave some measure of hope to our country as evidenced by the 2015 elections, that under new leadership and management the old PNC stigma would be forever erased.

Today, I am not only disappointed but deeply concerned that our country is on a likely path of devastation of which we have never, ever before seen and you know I am not talking about COVID-19.

As for those who currently lead or otherwise hold sway in the APNU, AFC or PNC it will take a monumental effort to rebuild, if ever again, their or their respective party’s image.

One must ask was all the meandering and orchestrated efforts to pull the wool over our eyes after the No Confidence Motion and now our General Elections worth it? Where are your advisors, did they not see or anticipate the destruction which would be forthcoming?

Guyana has been dealt some very bad hands since Independence and at times showed signs of recovery but this time it’s going to be very different as even darker days unfold.

How could an incumbent who clearly loses an election, then seeks to impose itself upon its people, ever hope to have the trust and confidence that they are working in the interest of the people?

Yours faithfully,

Bernard Ramsay