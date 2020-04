132 workers to be laid off as Oldendorff shutters operations

One hundred and thirty-two Oldendorff Carriers Guyana Inc (OCGI) workers are to be laid off following the company’s decision to pull the plug on its operations.

The company made the announcement yesterday afternoon in a statement to the press. The move comes months after Russian-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI) announced the suspension of its operations.

OCGI is the company contracted to ship and transport bauxite from BCGI’s mines at Kurubuka in Region 10.