Williams worried over the state of female football

With no timeframe for the end of the current Covid-19 pandemic by international medical organizations, Fruta Conquerors Women’s team head-coach Delon Williams, said that he will be troubled by the eventual state of the female game when the situation ultimately recedes.

These sentiments were shared by long serving servant of the Tucville based giant following an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday.

Williams, who is also an emerging coach on the national grid of the Guyana Football Federation, said, “I am worried for women’s football, it’s naturally much harder for the women’s game to resume or start back than the men’s and this current situation could essentially destroy all the previous groundwork laid. It has stopped the momentum and women’s football already don’t play enough.”