Cops seek to enhance surveillance footage from Bartica gold trader robbery

Police investigators probing the robbery carried out on Emperor Mineral Trading in Bartica on Wednesday are seeking to have available surveillance footage enhanced in order to identify the suspect.

Commander of Region Seven Linden Lord told Stabroek News the hard drive containing the footage has been sent to an IT specialist in the force to enhance the video to have a clearer picture of what has taken place and to possibly identify the suspect.

Lord also disclosed that investigators have received some information on the whereabouts of the suspect and are expected to set up an operation soon in a bid to apprehend him.