Police hunting suspect in $2m robbery of Bartica gold trader

The police are on the hunt for one person as they continue to probe the one-week-old robbery of the Emperor Mineral Trading in Bartica.

Contacted yesterday, Commander of Region 7 Linden Lord told Stabroek News that while no arrest has yet been made, investigators are pursuing several leads.

Lord had previously told this newspaper that the hard drive containing the footage of the robbery was sent to an IT specialist in the force to enhance the video to have a clearer picture of what had taken place.

However, he said yesterday that the police were unable to get any information from the hard drive since one of its components was damaged. “Well we did send down the DVR to get it checked but the DVR, we can’t get anything……something damage in the DVR,” Lord said.

He, however, added that investigators were able to acquire some information during the investigation about a possible suspect.

The incident had taken place around 12.05pm last Wednesday at Lot 43 Second Avenue, Bartica, when a lone gunman invaded the business and held an employee at gunpoint before escaping with an estimated $2M worth in cash and raw gold.

The business is owned and operated by Milburn Mahadeo. Mahadeo, this newspaper was told buys and sell gold.

Reports had revealed that just after midday last Wednesday, the gunman, posing as a customer, arrived at the business to enquire about the price of gold.

While there, he interacted with an employee after which he was told to wait outside.

The suspect subsequently made a call after which the employee asked him whether he had decided if he wanted to make a purchase.

However, in response the suspect said that he wanted to call a friend who owed him some money and had gold to sell.

Moments after, the suspect went into another private office within the building under the pretext that he wanted to transact business.

As an employee there turned his back to the suspect, the suspect pulled out a “rusty” gun and ordered him to lie on the ground.

Fearing for his life, the employee complied. The gunman then tied up the employee and stole the items.

He then proceed to destroy the DVR of the security cameras before making good his escape.