Guyana now has 70 confirmed novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, while some 12 persons have now recovered from the disease.

This announcement was made yesterday by de facto Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence during a COVID-19 update.

Lawrence stated that the number of cases moved from 67 to 70 as of Thursday, with those tested now numbering 375. The number of persons who have died from COVID-19 remained at 7.