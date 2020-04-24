The two groups must first learn to see eye to eye with each other

Dear Editor,

I follow a few social media groups so as to get an idea of how people are thinking on both sides of our ethnic division.

As a non-indo or afro person I get to hear and feel the temperature of both sides and what is very clear is how similar they are when it comes to defending their respective parties and leaders.

While we all accept that the young are our hope and future the truth is that most are not interested especially since they have different social distractions. Many share those interests/distractions with their friends whether or not they are of the same ethnicity. Additionally the young are not concerned for the most part about the past political influences of their elders

Without doubt their political interest may change as they grow older and are exposed to the realities which they will undoubtedly face and which in turn may likely expose them to this diabolical cycle for some time yet to come.

While there are a few among those who are currently more interested and better educated that would get passionate and involved with either party irrespective of their ethnicity we can reasonably assume that they are in the national minority.

Party politics is still dependent on and guided by a few who are glued to ideological doctrines of the past while the younger ones simply go along abiding their time to shine

We still are not open or willing to examine in a frank way why one party finds it necessary to rig elections while the other does not. These hidden reasons must be examined in depth by both sides in an open forum and debated based on fact and history. After all whichever way you turn or twist it, these two groups must first learn to see eye to eye with each other otherwise the burden of fear will forever dog them and progress will be forever elusive.

No real peace, unity or development will have a ghost of a chance of success if these issues are not examined and dealt with.

Each side’s leadership thinks it has the solution to solving our problems but these are based on their narrow and flimsy individual views rather than hard facts and information.

Guyana as a mixed population is largely dominated by those of Asian extraction and those of African extraction. The numbers of the former have dwindled due to immigration and it will in time to come change the ethnic dynamics. However these changes will bring their own difficulties between the two if they do not reconcile them now or they will continue to be stuck in race fear.

First I believe we ought to embark on a few fact finding surveys to determine an accurate guide as to the deep seated views, fears and other considerations which are of grave concern on both sides. This information can be used to inform the open forum and debate I earlier suggested.

One of those national surveys should seek to find answers to the desires and expectations of all groups insofar as their welfare and other issues are concerned and what needs to be done to address them and in what order.

If however, this is simply about PPP vs PNC and by extension Asian vs African or us vs them, then we must leave it where it is and let the chips fall where they may.

Yours faithfully,

Bernard Ramsay