Man kills himself after knife attack on wife

A mother of three is now nursing stab wound at a city hospital after being attacked by her common-law husband, who later took his own life in North East La Penitence yesterday afternoon.

Colleen Daly was stabbed several times about her body during the attack, which took place around 5.45 pm.

Up to press time, she was being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) in a critical conditon.

Her husband, who has been identified as Glenn Forde, also known as ‘Black Boy,’ was pronounced dead at the scene.