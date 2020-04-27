The call for democracy to reign

Dear Editor,

I have read the most recent iteration of calls for democracy set out in a letter to the editor by Roy Beepat in the Sunday Stabroek (April 26th, 2020).

Permit me as a Guyanese of a different persuasion to add another perspective.

Prior to the 2015 elections, Shaka Blair was gunned down in front of his wife and children in Buxton (April 2002) before the advent of the crime wave, by a leading member of the Guyana Police Force who enjoyed special privileges and protection by the political leadership and who was never held accountable. That retired officer is now employed by the same political party, democratically elected and in power in 2002.

Prior to 2015, the Head of the Presidential Secretariat testified under oath that “No African Guyanese was qualified to represent Guyana as an ambassador”.

Prior to 2015 a leading member of the criminal fraternity took out public advertisements on the advice of his Attorney announcing his active engagement by and support of the Government of the day in suppressing the crime wave. That engagement saw the ruthless torture and assassination of hundreds of African Guyanese men and women.

All these acts were committed during democratic reign by a democratic government.

The acts might be seen by some as a matter of excesses but for part of the population it was, day-to-day, a dread-filled time, a matter of life and death.

So now that there are calls to let democracy reign, we in some parts of the society understand fully what is meant by the Call.

There is an old story of a chicken and pig who said that they would personally contribute to making breakfast. The chicken suggested to the pig that she bring the eggs and he bring the bacon.

Yours faithfully,

Olive B. Sampson