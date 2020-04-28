COVID-19 cases at 75

The number of persons with the COVID-19 virus has risen from 74 to 75. The number of deaths remains at 8.

This is based on the update given today by the Ministry of Public Health.

An abridged version of the update follows:

Fellow Guyanese, Good Afternoon. I am Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, Director of Primary Health Care Services and will be providing today’s update on behalf of Minister Lawrence.

As response efforts continue, a review of our data reveals that much is left to be done to flatten the curve and contain the coronavirus pandemic in Guyana. We continue to see an increase in cases on a regular basis. So, what more can the Ministry do to convince you that your adherence to advisories especially physical distancing is absolutely necessary to bring us back to normalcy, something that you and I have the power to restore.

Today we are reporting yet another case. Our confirmed cases now stand at seventy-five (75) and fifteen (15) persons have recovered so far. We have tested four hundred and seventy-eight (478) persons, of whom four hundred and three (403) are negative. There are five (5) persons in our COVID-19 ICU, nineteen (19) in our institutional quarantine and fifty-two (52) in isolation. Our COVID-19 deaths remain at eight (8).

Of the 478 persons tested, 240 representing 53% of the positive cases are males and 238 representing 47% of the positives tested are females.

Today we continue to have the conversation with you regarding the impact of COVID-19 on persons with underlying conditions.

I have with me, Dr. Aneisha Moore-Thorne, a Family Medicine Specialist attached to the Buxton Health Centre. Dr. Thorne…

Fellow Guyanese, a pleasant good afternoon. I am Aneisha Moore-Thorne, Family Medicine Specialist, presently attached to the Buxton Health Centre, East Coast Demerara, Region Four.

I speak to you this afternoon in my capacity as a Family Medicine Specialist to bring some awareness to those Hypertensive patients who are at an increased risk of developing the most complicated form of the COVID-19.

Hypertension or High Blood Pressure, as it is commonly known is a disease that commonly affects the middle aged and elderly populations. Since Hypertension is more common as people grow older, that means many of the same people with High Blood Pressure already overlap with the elderly population known to be at risk for contracting COVID-19 and for developing the very severe complications of the disease should they contract it. This risk worsens even more if the high blood pressure is not controlled.

Even though COVID-19 is new to us, what is known is that like any other viral illnesses such as the flu, it can damage the respiratory system and make it harder for your heart to work, something that already happens with Hypertension. This, in turn, can lead to worsening symptoms.

So what can you as a Hypertensive patient do to reduce the possibility of contracting the virus?

You can follow these directives:

1. Keep monitoring your blood pressure, as far as you are able and is possible. Remember it’s important to rest for at least 15 minutes before taking the blood pressure.

2. Maintain a healthy lifestyle – ie exercise for at least 30 minutes, at least 3 times per week and eat a balanced diet, low in salt and oils

3. Keep taking your medications. Ensure that you take them as prescribed by your doctor; right dose, right time

4. Avoid stressful situations, or if unavoidable, manage them well

5. Follow the same guidelines put forward by the Ministry of Public Health

– Wash hands frequently and properly using soap and water especially if they are soiled or use an alcohol-based sanitizer if your hands are not soiled.

– Resist from touching your face – especially your eyes, nose and mouth.

– Stay home unless it is absolutely necessary that you have to leave

– If you must leave the house, wear a face mask. This will help in practicing goof respiratory hygiene.

– Maintain physical distancing when out in public places- Stay at least 3 feet away from other persons.

Thank you for listening. Do practice what you have heard!