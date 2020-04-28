Jamaica Police launch criminal negligence probe into death of Jodian Fearon

(Jamaica Gleaner) A team of high-level investigators have launched a probe into the death of 23-year-old Jodian Fearon who died at a prominent hospital on Saturday, April 25.

The detectives are seeking to determine whether or not criminal negligence resulted in her death.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has vowed that there will be no ‘cover up’ in the shocking case of Fearon, who was allegedly denied care by three hospitals only to die shortly after giving birth on Saturday.

Speaking moment ago at a post-Cabinet press briefing, the Prime Minister said the public outrage is ‘justified’ and that the government will do everything to ensure accountability and justice.

“The full force of the state and all its resources will be brought to bear to ensure that those responsible are held to account following the death of Jodian Fearon,” Holness said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton said the team probing the incident has received reports from all the hospitals implicated and a final report is likely for tomorrow.

Twenty-three year-old Jodian Fearon, died Saturday after she was allegedly denied care at the Andrews Memorial Hospital, the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) and the Victoria Jubilee Hospital. It’s understood that medical officials at Andrews where she went first feared Fearon had the coronavirus. She later tested negative.

Fearon eventually gave birth to a girl at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine.

Two of the hospitals – Andrews and UHWI – have issued contradictory statements on their role in the incident which has angered the public.

The Opposition People’s National Party has called for a Commission of Enquiry and the Prime Minister while not directly referring to that approach, said he was sympathetic to ‘other’ forms of investigation.