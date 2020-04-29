One new confirmed COVID-19 case

There is one new confirmed case of the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Guyana as 14 more persons have been tested for the virus.

This was revealed yesterday during the Ministry of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 update by Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, Director of Primary Health Care Services, who stated that the number of confirmed cases now stand at 75 even as some 15 persons have so far recovered from the virus.

A total of 14 more persons were tested for the virus, bringing the number of persons tested to 478, while 52 are now in institutional isolation and 19 in institutional quarantine. The number of deaths as a result of the virus remained at eight.