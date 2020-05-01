Deygoo-Boyer re-elected as Chamber of Commerce head

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) re-elected Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer as its President at its recent Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to a GCCI release, the elections were held at the GCCI’s recent 130th Annual General Meeting which was conducted virtually in order to observe social distancing. Also elected were new members to its Council of the Chamber for the year 2020/2021 as well as its new Executive Management Committee (EMC) for the same period.

Senior Vice President – Timothy Tucker, Rid-O-Pes; and Junior Vice President – Anije Lambert, Project Development Consultancy were also among the newly elected members of the EMC

At the AGM, Deygoo-Boyer and his team also submitted the Chamber’s annual report and discussed future plans for the business support organisation.

The GCCI stated that its Annual Report for the year 2019/2020 can be viewed online at https://gcci.gy/gcci-annual-report-2019-2020/ while the President’s speech can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2WePWXg.