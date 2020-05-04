They should be allowed to return

Dear Editor,

The process is a work in progress and is incomplete. Therefore all key personnel who were present and observed the process from its inception should be allowed to return to ensure a satisfactory completion/conclusion.

However, if due to COVID-19 their physical presence is not possible their continued participation can, I am sure, be done virtually.

Being denied the opportunity to see to its finality what they were invited to do somehow does not augur well.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed