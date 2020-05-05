Civil aviation condemns false report on flight

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) today said it has taken note of a publication on social media which suggests that a local air operator allegedly piloted an aircraft with passengers from Trinidad to Guyana without the relevant approval on Monday May 4, 2020.

In a statement, Director General of the GCAA, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, dismissed such rumours as false. Field said that such reports are “designed to create mischief, panic and confusion during a time when our nation is battling a pandemic of unprecedented proportions”. He assured citizens that the Authority has in place strict protocols for aircraft arriving from other states recognizing the extent of the coronavirus pandemic in other parts of the world especially North America.

“The GCAA condemns this fake news and urge all to be vigilant, responsible, and to fact check all information with the relevant authorities before publishing same”, the statement said.