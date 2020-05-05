Ministry meeting today to decide E-testing options for CXC exams

Deputy Chief Education Officer (Administration) of the Ministry of Education Ingrid Trotman yesterday said that the ministry would be meeting today to discuss matters relating to the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams and safety for the candidates sitting them.

During a telephone interview, Trotman told Stabroek News that the Ministry will be hosting a meeting today on which E-Testing option it will allow candidates to use when they sit their exams come July.

Two weeks ago CXC announced that due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,it will offer online and paper-based options for 2020 examinations that it will administer in July, but it is letting the Education Ministry for each Caribbean country determine which option will be the most beneficial for the candidates of said countries.